A demonstrator injured with live bullets in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-24T18:29:00+0000
A demonstrator injured with live bullets in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A medical source in the Dhi Qar Health Department reported that a demonstrator was injured during the demonstrations in Al-Nasiriyah.

"The security forces injured a demonstrator while trying to disperse the demonstrators using live bullets. He was transferred to the Turkish Hospital in Nasiriyah for treatment."

The source added, "tension still rising between the security forces and the demonstrators, in the center of Nasiriyah."

On Monday, Angry demonstrators blocked the Al-Nasr Bridge and Al-Baho intersection in the center of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate.

The demonstrators gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in protest against lifting the "Joun" tent.

"Joun," a tent put up by an injured demonstrator who demands treatment outside Iraq.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said that the Iraqi Army dispersed the demonstrators using live bullets, which led to panic among citizens.

