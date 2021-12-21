A delegation from the coordination framework to visit Erbil tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-21T16:50:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency learned from informed sources that a delegation from the coordination framework will go to Erbil tomorrow, to proceed with discussions to form the new government. The sources told Shafaq News Agency that a delegation headed by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and the membership of representatives of the Shiite forces, will visit Erbil to agree with the KDP on the mechanisms of forming the government, and providing guarantees for the Kurdish forces. "The delegation's visit will coincide with the Federal Court session to decide on the results of the parliamentary elections and the appeals submitted by the objecting parties. This is a message of reassurance that things are going well", they added. The sources said that Al-Maliki will discuss with the KDP several files of mutual interest, the most important of which are the presence of the Peshmerga in Kirkuk and resolving the situation in Sinjar. They noted that the framework delegation will stress the need to nominate a KDP candidate to succeed the current president of the republic, adding that if the KDP and Azm MPs join the coordination framework, a parliamentary majority will be born to form the new government. An informed source had revealed to Shafaq News Agency, on Monday, that a delegation from the Shiite coordination framework headed by Nuri al-Maliki, intends to visit the Kurdistan Region tomorrow, and will hold talks with the Kurdish political forces regarding the formation of the new Iraqi government.

related

Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-08 17:09:55

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32

Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says

Date: 2021-11-25 10:26:01

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53

Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government,

Date: 2021-12-13 19:26:21

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27

The Court will not cancel the results of the elections, a source says

Date: 2021-12-20 18:33:08