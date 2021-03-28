Report

A dead body, rocket, and a drone found in an abandoned hideout in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T12:03:20+0000
A dead body, rocket, and a drone found in an abandoned hideout in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A force from the Federal Police found an ISIS hideout in Saladin Governorate earlier today, Sunday.

A press release by the spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, said, "a force from the third brigade, fourth division/ Federal Police, carried out an inspection operation in the areas Samarra, Diyala, and Saladin near Hawi al-Azim."

Rasool added that the security forces uncovered a hideout in which they found a dead body, Katyusha rocket, and a drone.

