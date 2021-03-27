Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-27T11:08:26+0000
A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that one of the "most dangerous" drug traffickers was killed in Baghdad earlier today, Saturday.

The cell said in a statement that officer Salman Dawood Kadhim al-Mahyawi was killed, and another was wounded during clashes with the perpetrator.

Earlier today, Clashes erupted between law enforcement forces and a group of drug dealers in northern Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that armed confrontations took place between the drug dealers and the unit enforcing an arrest warrant in al-Basateen neighborhood in al-Sraydat area, north of Baghdad.

The source added that a defendant and a security officer were killed upon the former's attempt to throw a hand grenade.

related

Iraqi Ministry of Interior: The situation in Baghdad and the rest of the provinces is calm, but a group wounded 55 officers and security members

Date: 2019-11-13 14:49:17
Iraqi Ministry of Interior: The situation in Baghdad and the rest of the provinces is calm, but a group wounded 55 officers and security members

Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-07 18:33:30
Security personnel arrested for harassing a teenage boy in Baghdad

Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

Date: 2020-10-13 10:58:25
Details of Baghdad and Erbil joint military meeting disclosed

An explosion near Jisr al-Aimmah in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-08 20:10:50
An explosion near Jisr al-Aimmah in Baghdad

An entire family in Baghdad diagnosed with Corona virus

Date: 2020-03-26 13:54:08
An entire family in Baghdad diagnosed with Corona virus

Official Iraqi positions condemn targeting the Green Zone

Date: 2020-12-20 21:18:49
Official Iraqi positions condemn targeting the Green Zone

5 demonstrators killed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-28 16:21:04
5 demonstrators killed in Baghdad

Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-15 17:28:39
Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today