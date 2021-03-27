A "dangerous" drug traffickers killed in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced that one of the "most dangerous" drug traffickers was killed in Baghdad earlier today, Saturday.

The cell said in a statement that officer Salman Dawood Kadhim al-Mahyawi was killed, and another was wounded during clashes with the perpetrator.

Earlier today, Clashes erupted between law enforcement forces and a group of drug dealers in northern Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that armed confrontations took place between the drug dealers and the unit enforcing an arrest warrant in al-Basateen neighborhood in al-Sraydat area, north of Baghdad.

The source added that a defendant and a security officer were killed upon the former's attempt to throw a hand grenade.