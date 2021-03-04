A curriculum to document the Ba'athist regime’s “crimes”, Iraqi bloc

Shafaq News / the Al-Fatah Bloc called on the Presidency of the Parliament to issue a decision requiring the Ministry of Education and the Ministry Of Higher Education and Scientific Research to Preparing a comprehensive curriculum “documenting the crimes of the Ba'athist regime.”

Al-Fatah addressed a letter to the Presidency of Parliament signed by 74 deputies in which it suggests to educate the students of all levels about the crimes of the Baath Party demonstrating “the grievances of the Iraqi people, the mass graves and the war of annihilation” and ensuring that “dictatorship will not return."

The Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party – Iraq Region is an Iraqi Ba'athist political party founded in 1951 and headed by the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. It was the Iraqi regional branch of the original Ba'ath Party before changing its allegiance to the Iraqi-dominated Ba'ath movement following the 1966 split within the original party.

in 2006 Hussein was hanged “for crimes against humanity”, a dramatic, violent end for a leader who ruled Iraq for three decades before he was toppled by a U.S. invasion in 2003.