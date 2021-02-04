A curfew might be imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, Iraqi MoH official confirms

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment, Saif Al-Badr, confirmed today, that the decision to impose a curfew is not a security decision, but a part of COVID-19 preventive measures the state is taking.

Al-Badr told Shafaq News Agency, "The ministry carefully monitors the epidemiological situation on a daily basis, and as the number of cases is surging everyday, the ministry will submit a request to the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety to implement several new measures including imposing a curfew."