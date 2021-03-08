Report

A crucial meeting in the Parliament ahead of the voting session on the Federal Court bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-08T15:31:11+0000
Shafaq News/ A parliamentary source said on Monday that a meeting was held in the Council of Representatives to resolve disputes over the Federal Supreme Court law.

 The source told Shafaq News that the Presidency of Parliament and heads of political blocs convened ahead of the parliamentary session today to reach a final agreement regarding the provisions of the tabled Federal Court law.

The Iraqi parliament already voted on 18 articles of the federal court law last week and tabled the voting on the remaining six articles to the next session.

The Federal Court is the highest judicial authority in Iraq, and its quorum is mandatory upon issuing any decision.

 The court mainly deals with settling disputes between the federal government and the regions and governorates, as well as interpreting the provisions of disputed laws.

