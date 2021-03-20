Report

A crisis cell to run Dhi Qar governorate instead of Al-Asadi

Date: 2021-03-20T18:18:11+0000
Shafaq News / A source said, on Saturday, that the Iraqi government removed the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, from Dhi Qar’s administration.

Last month, the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had appointed Al-Asadi as a temporary governor after the dismissal of the former governor, Nazem Al-Waeli.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Cabinet formed a crisis cell to run the Governorate, instead of the temporary governor, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi."

"The cell consists of Professor Najm Al-Ghazi, Dr. Ahmed Al-Khafaji, and Professor Abdul-Ridha Saud.”

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.

