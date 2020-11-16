A cooperative agreement between Interior Ministry and Electoral Commission

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi signed on Monday an agreement with the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the High Electoral Commission, Judge Jalil Khalaf Adnan.

“The cooperative agreement aims to succeed the upcoming elections as they represent the democracy procedure in Iraq”. A statement by the Ministry of the Interior stated, adding “it included eight provisions among them, the directorates affiliated to the ministry in all governorates of Iraq are responsible for ​​protecting the teams involved in preparing the registration and distribution of voter cards.”

“Establishing a department in the Ministry of Interior / Directorate of National Card Affairs to coordinate between the Ministry and the High Electoral Commission and to train technical personnel.” Is another provision.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Friday called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.

Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen.