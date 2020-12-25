A confidential document reveals a plan to target an American military base in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-25

Shafaq News / A confidential document attributed to the Iraqi Interior Ministry revealed a plot to target an American base in Baghdad on the first anniversary of the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, on January 3, 2021. According to the document, "outlaw elements intend to target the US military base Victoria, near Baghdad airport, with missiles." The document indicated, "the attack is scheduled to be launched on January 3, 2021, and the area from which the missiles will be launched is Al-Shiha area of ​​Abu Ghraib district." This document's leakage comes after unknown persons fired eight missiles, on Sunday, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located. Most of the rockets landed on residential buildings, while another hit a security checkpoint, seriously wounding a soldier.

