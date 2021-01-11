Report

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

A commander of the "Defense Mobilization" killed by an IED in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala stated today, Monday, that two members of the "Defense Mobilization" were killed by an explosive device northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "An explosive device was placed on the side of a road in Kassib area, 6 km north of Miqdadiya, northeast of Diyala, targeting a patrol for the Defense Mobilization-Imams of Al-Baqi' Brigade. The attack resulted in the Fifth Regiment commander's death, his assistant, and two members of the brigade."

The source added, "A joint force from the army and the crowd carried out an inspection campaign in search of the perpetrators, and the bodies of the victims were transferred to the forensics department."

It is noteworthy that the "Defense Mobilization" stationing in the outskirts of Miqdadiya district, has been a subject of frequent ISIS attacks because of their proximity to the strongholds and dens of the organization in the north of the Muqdadiya district and Hamrin mounts.

