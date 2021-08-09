Report

A civilian was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-09T19:33:58+0000
A civilian was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported on Monday that a civilian was injured in an attack that targeted a security point northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a civilian was injured when ISIS elements attacked a security point belonging to the emergency police on the outskirts of the village of Al-Had Al-Akhdar east of Al-Abara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah."

ISIS elements clashed with the Police before they fled.

Al-Abara district witnesses frequent attacks due to its rugged nature and the density of orchards which ISIS uses it as strongholds and hideouts.

