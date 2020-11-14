A civilian was found hanged in his house in Diyala

Shafaq News / a civilian had committed suicide in the southwestern of Baqubah. A local source in Diyala stated, on Saturday,

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A forty years old government employee was found hanged in his room in Bani Saad district, 18 km southwest of Baqubah."

He added, “the suicide reasons are still unclear and the security authorities have started an investigation in the accident."

So far, more than 20 attempts and suicides cases have been registered in Diyala in 2020, A civil organization in Diyala confirmed to Shafaq News that