Shafaq News/ A civilian was reportedly killed in an armed assault downtown the city of Basra earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown assailants with machine guns sprayed a vehicle in al-Nathran area, downtown Basra, killing the driver immediately.

The source said that security forces stationed near the crime scene apprehended two suspects, indicating that the preliminary inquiries show that the motives might be personal.