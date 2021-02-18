Report

A civilian shot dead by ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T19:12:36+0000
Shafaq News / A civilian was killed on Thursday by ISIS militants in Kirkuk Governorate, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two ISIS members riding a motor bike opened fire on Muhammad Kaki, a civilian in Anan village, Daquq district which led to his death.”

He added that ISIS militants have fled just after the incident.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

