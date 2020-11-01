Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A civilian killed in an armed attack in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-01T17:14:34+0000
A civilian killed in an armed attack in Basra

Shafaq News / An armed attack killed today, Sunday, a civilian in Basra Governorate, in the far south of Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News agency, "An Unidentified gunmen opened fire from machine guns at a civilian near his home in Basra, killing him immediately", without giving further details.

related

Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport

Date: 2020-09-12 14:19:59
Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport

Al-Kadhimi from Washington to Basra

Date: 2020-08-22 17:02:34
Al-Kadhimi from Washington to Basra

Protests in Basra Demanding justice for killed demonstrators

Date: 2020-08-07 17:57:51
Protests in Basra Demanding justice for killed demonstrators

Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

Date: 2020-08-31 15:08:38
Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

Date: 2020-08-20 07:48:04
Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Date: 2020-10-16 11:51:48
The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Renewed demonstrations in Basra against the backdrop of the civic activists' assassinations

Date: 2020-08-23 16:54:51
Renewed demonstrations in Basra against the backdrop of the civic activists' assassinations

Anonymous gunmen kill a civic activist in Basra

Date: 2020-08-14 16:18:58
Anonymous gunmen kill a civic activist in Basra