A civilian killed in an armed attack in Basra
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-01T17:14:34+0000
Shafaq News / An armed attack killed today, Sunday, a civilian in Basra Governorate, in the far south of Iraq.
A security source told Shafaq News agency, "An Unidentified gunmen opened fire from machine guns at a civilian near his home in Basra, killing him immediately", without giving further details.
