A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T14:59:09+0000

Shafaq News/ An explosive device leftover from ISIS war reportedly injured a civilian today, Wednesday, in al-Miqdadiyah. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a civilian sustained serious injuries by a roadside bomb while passing by on his motorcycle in Qezeljeh, 45km to the northeast of Baquba, Diyala governorate. A security force rushed to the site, transferred the injured to the hospital, and launched a searching campaign to secure the area.

