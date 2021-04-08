A civilian injured a terrorist arrested in Baghdad in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source and an official statement reported that a civilian was injured, a terrorist was arrested in Baghdad and Kirkuk.

The security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A civilian was wounded in an armed attack carried out by unidentified persons riding a motorcycle in Al-Amin area in Baghdad."

Moreover, Kirkuk police said in a statement that its forces managed, in cooperation with the Iraqi army and intelligence services, to arrest a terrorist and seize two sticky bombs, detonators and mobile devices.