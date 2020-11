Shafaq News / a civil rights activist had survived an assassination attempt in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate, southern Iraq.

Eyewitnesses said on Saturday to Shafaq News that unknown gunmen shot fire on the car and the house of the activist Hossam al-Abidi trying to kill him,.

The incident resulted material damage. They added.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who took office in May, has pledged justice for activists killed or abused by armed groups.