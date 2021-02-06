A civil activist reveals the reason of Al-Ghanmi's visit to wasit

Shafaq News/ The civil activist in Wasit Governorate, Sajjad Salem, revealed on Saturday the reasons behind the sudden visit of Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to the governorate.

Salem told Shafaq news agency, "the Minister of Interior came as a representative of Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to discuss the causes of the escalation in the Governorate Sunday."

He stated, "Al-Ghanmi met representatives of the protestors and clan elders, and we reached a common point with him, which is to cancel the escalation in exchange for the dismissal of the local government in the governorate."

Salem added, "Wasit protestors’ square is the only zone that remained committed to its revolution and its tents among the squares of Iraq,” noting, "the square is under constant attacks by groups supported by contractors and the corrupt member of the local government, Muhammad al-Mayahi."

He added, "The Minister of Interior directed the provincial police chief and his officers not to use live bullets against the protestors in case any escalation took place tomorrow," noting, "the minister promised to convey our demands to Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi the moment he arrives in Baghdad."

The Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, arrived this morning in Wasit governorate in a surprise visit. He met a delegation of local officials, representatives of the protestors, clan elders, and dignitaries of the governorate before heading back to Baghdad.