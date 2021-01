Shafaq News / Two IEDs targeted a liquor store downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that two explosive devices detonated the front of the store and the owner's car. The explosion resulted in killing a worker and injuring another.

Over the past months, Liquor stores in Baghdad have been a frequent target of explosive devices. In a similar context, unidentified shooters stormed a massage center in Karrada, in central Baghdad.