Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported on Tuesday that a boy was killed in an explosive device exploded on the outskirts of Al-Abbara district, 15 km northeast of Baqubah.

The area witnessed frequent attacks and security incidents over the past years due to its rugged geographical nature and its vast area. During the past months, Al-Abarra was subjected to more than 50 attacks and security incidents that resulted in tens of deaths and injuries.