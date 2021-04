Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported that a child was killed and his father was injured in an armed attack on the outskirts of Khalis district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that unidentified shooters attacked a man while he was heading to his relatives' house on the outskirts of Khalis district, which caused his injury and the death of his three-year-old son.

No further details were disclosed.

Diyala governorate has been witnessing bombings and armed attacks on an almost daily basis, the latest of which was an ISIS attack on the village of Al-Jizani that killed four soldiers and injured many civilians.