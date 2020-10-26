A child fell from al-Jumhuriya bridge during clashes with the security forces

Shafaq News / A minor died on Monday while trying to throw a firebomb at the security forces under Al-Jumhuriya Bridge.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A child fell from the top of al-Jumhuriya Bridge to the Tigris River while attempting to throw a Molotov cocktail at the security forces".

The source added, "The child fell to the river after he failed to throw the bomb because it exploded in his hands".

Protesters recovered the body of the drowned child and took him to Tahrir Square, where his funeral will take place at the Freedom Monument.

Clashes renewed this afternoon at al-Jumhuriya Bridge which connects Tahrir Square to the Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of protesters clashed with security forces stationed at the Al-Sinak and Al-Jumhuriya bridges in the center of the capital, Baghdad.