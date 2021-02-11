Report

Date: 2021-02-11T11:19:42+0000
A candidate of the Iraqi forces Alliance to take over the Deputy Secretariat of the Government

Shafaq News/ A candidate for the Iraqi Forces Alliance has been assigned to Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, a source in the government revealed earlier today, Thursday. 

 The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "a presidential order assigned Jassim Muhammad Hamad Al-Halbousi to the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers." 

 The source explained, "al-Halbousi is the candidate for the Iraqi Forces Alliance. He previously held the position of the head al-Anbar Provincial Council, and is close to the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi."

