A brigade of the Peshmerga becomes under the Iraqi Defense Ministry

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces announced on Friday that one of its brigades is now under the Iraqi Defense Ministry within the Security Coordination and Joint Operations Agreement.

The deputy commander of the second axis of the Peshmerga, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Rustom told Shafaq News Agency that the 20th Brigade is now following the Iraqi Ministry of Defense Administratively and financially as a part of the Joint Coordination Agreement.

"This brigade includes more than 2,000 fighters from the Peshmerga and will start carrying out joint operations with Iraqi forces, from Khanaqin borders, the northeastern of Diyala to the Rabia region in the outskirts of Nineveh Governorate." Rustom Said.

It is worth noting that the Agreement includes four articles which are opening coordination centers between the two sides, filling the security gaps, establishing joint checkpoints, and exchanging security and intelligence information to combat terrorism and pursue ISIS remnants.

The security gaps between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga are expanded from the Syrian border, north of Nineveh, to Saladin and Kirkuk and Diyala on Iran's border.

The gaps were formed due to the tensions between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga following the 2017 independence referendum. Some areas are the main hotbeds for ISIS members.