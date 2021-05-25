Report

A bombing attempt thwarted in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T11:24:37+0000
Shafaq News/ A detachment affiliated with the 16th brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) successfully defused a roadside bomb in the Badr neighborhood in Kirkuk.

An official statement of the PMF said that the bomb was planted recently, indicating that it was transported and detonated in a remote area.

For his part, the Turkmen Mobilization said in a statement that its intelligence forces defused a bomb found near "Muhammad al-Baqer" Husayniyah in Badr neighborhood, Kirkuk.

