A blast in Baghdad Airport injures a child

Shafaq News / A security source said on Saturday that the explosion inside Baghdad International Airport was caused by a small-scale homemade bomb.

The source told Shafaq News that the explosive device blew up and resulted in one child injured in Al-Radwaniyah area.

Earlier this morning, an official security source reported that an explosion occurred in a military school near Alaa Air Base at Baghdad International Airport.

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.