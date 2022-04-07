A Yazidi young man returns home to Sinjar after being kidnapped by PKK

Shafaq News/ A Yazidi teenager returned to his family in Sinjar two months after being kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Kurdistan Workers' Party had kidnapped the young man and moved him to the Qandil Mountains to train him to become a fighter in its ranks."

"Idel Khalil Khalaf, 17, from north of Sinjar, returned to his home after his family demanded from the Iraqi army to pressure the Kurdistan Workers Party to release him." He added.

Sinjar is the historic homeland of the Yazidi ethnoreligious minority group and is located in northwestern Iraq near the Syrian border.

The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.