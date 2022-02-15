A Yazidi girl meets her family after being liberated from ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a government source reported that a Yazidi girl had been liberated from ISIS in the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Yazidi girl, from Hardan in the north of Mount Sinjar, met her family today in Sinjar upon her arrival through Rabia district of Nineveh Governorate."

The Yazidis are an ancient religious minority who combine Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, Jewish, and Muslim beliefs.

ISIS killed more than 3,000, enslaved 7,000 Yazidi women and girls, and displaced most of the 550,000-strong community from its ancestral home in northern Iraq.

UNITAD, the U.N. team investigating ISIS crimes in Iraq, has discovered more than 80 mass graves in Sinjar and has exhumed 19 of them since March 2019. It has so far identified 104 bodies by DNA samples.

ISIS kidnapped thousands of women and children in 2014; about half of them were liberated.