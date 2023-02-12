A Wali of ISIS in Diyala dies in an airstrike

Shafaq News/ A top ISIS leader was killed in a series of airstrikes in Diyala, a spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, revealed on Sunday.

Rasool said in a statement that Iraqi warplanes carried two airstrikes on sites near the Hemrin mountains in cooperation with the military intelligence and targeted action cell.

"The operation resulted in killing seven terrorists, including the criminal Sami Mohan, codenamed Ebn Abdul-Rahman, the so-called Wali of Diyala," the statement said.

The deputy commander of Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC), Major-General Qais al-Mohammadawi, said earlier today that a series of airstrikes near the Hemrin dam in Diyala managed to kill at least a half dozen of ISIS militants.