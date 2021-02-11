Report
A Vatican delegation arrives in Najaf
Shafaq News / A Vatican delegation arrived in Najaf today to prepare for Pope Francis's visit to Iraq next March.
Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that Captain Issa Al-Shammari, Director of Najaf International Airport, received the delegation.
