Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A U.S. delegation visits the Iraqi President, affirms the United States’ support for “a strong Iraq”

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T16:12:26+0000
A U.S. delegation visits the Iraqi President, affirms the United States’ support for “a strong Iraq”

Shafaq News / A U.S. interagency delegation visited on Tuesday the Iraqi President, Barham Salih and the Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.

The US delegation consists of U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, as well as Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.

A statement by the Presidency said "the meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, security, economic and cultural, and combating terrorism fields in the context of the strategic dialogue and in accordance with common interests.”  The latest regional and international developments of mutual interest were also discussed, as President Saleh affirmed that "Iraq is following balanced policy that reduces tensions in the region.

"Iraq's distinguished geographical location represents a starting point in facing the challenges related to combating terrorism and promoting peace in the region." Saleh said.

For his part, Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement, "The meeting with the U.S.

delegation discussed the cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America in various fields, including health, to confront Covid-19 pandemic, as well as stressed the importance of activating the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between the two countries." For its part, the American delegation affirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq, ensuring its sovereignty, combating terrorism and strengthening its economy, and continuing joint coordination within the strategic dialogue between the two countries in various fields, and “working together for a strong, sovereign Iraq.” The U.S.

delegation is making a visit to the Middle East from May 1 – May 7, stopping in Abu Dhabi, Amman, Cairo, and Riyadh. According to U.S. state department, the delegation will meet with senior government officials and affirm the long-standing political, economic, cultural, and security ties between the United States and our regional partners.   

related

President Salih receives ITF's head Turan

Date: 2021-04-13 11:50:47
President Salih receives ITF's head Turan

salih and Kurdistan's delegation draw a line between the financial and political issues

Date: 2021-02-15 16:35:00
salih and Kurdistan's delegation draw a line between the financial and political issues

PM Barzani and President Salih: the budget serves all Iraqi components

Date: 2021-04-29 12:32:59
PM Barzani and President Salih: the budget serves all Iraqi components

Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Date: 2020-12-17 14:30:55
Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

President Salih approves the Federal budget law

Date: 2021-04-08 11:14:57
President Salih approves the Federal budget law

No peace treaty with Israel, Iraq denies

Date: 2021-03-09 16:21:00
No peace treaty with Israel, Iraq denies

Salih congratulates Biden on his inauguration

Date: 2021-01-20 20:35:09
Salih congratulates Biden on his inauguration

Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:27:31
Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions