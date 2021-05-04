A U.S. delegation visits the Iraqi President, affirms the United States’ support for “a strong Iraq”

Shafaq News / A U.S. interagency delegation visited on Tuesday the Iraqi President, Barham Salih and the Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.

The US delegation consists of U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, as well as Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.

A statement by the Presidency said "the meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, security, economic and cultural, and combating terrorism fields in the context of the strategic dialogue and in accordance with common interests.” The latest regional and international developments of mutual interest were also discussed, as President Saleh affirmed that "Iraq is following balanced policy that reduces tensions in the region.

"Iraq's distinguished geographical location represents a starting point in facing the challenges related to combating terrorism and promoting peace in the region." Saleh said.

For his part, Al-Halbousi's office said in a statement, "The meeting with the U.S.

delegation discussed the cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America in various fields, including health, to confront Covid-19 pandemic, as well as stressed the importance of activating the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between the two countries." For its part, the American delegation affirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the security and stability of Iraq, ensuring its sovereignty, combating terrorism and strengthening its economy, and continuing joint coordination within the strategic dialogue between the two countries in various fields, and “working together for a strong, sovereign Iraq.” The U.S.

delegation is making a visit to the Middle East from May 1 – May 7, stopping in Abu Dhabi, Amman, Cairo, and Riyadh. According to U.S. state department, the delegation will meet with senior government officials and affirm the long-standing political, economic, cultural, and security ties between the United States and our regional partners.