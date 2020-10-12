A Shooting incident near the house of an MP from Al-Hikma movement in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-12T09:07:03+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed on Monday a shooting incident took place near a house of an MP of Al-Hikma movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, in the far south of Iraq.

Shafaq News Agency knew from a security source that unknown gunmen on motorcycles opened fire in the air this morning near the house of MP of Al-Hikma Movement, Hassan Khalati, located in Al-Qibla area, west of the downtown in the southernmost governorate of Basra.

Preliminary investigations have not yet established whether the gunmen were targeting the MPs house or not.

