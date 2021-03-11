A Shiite faction distances itself from A-Hiliji’s murder

Shafaq News / The “Ansar Allah Al-Awfiyaa” movement, A Shiite factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces distanced itself today Thursday from the assassination of Jaseb Hattab Al-Hiliji and his son the lawyer Ali Al-Hiliji.

The faction issued a statement saying it stands by the security forces to ensure securities in Maysan Governorate.

Earlier, a security source in Maysan reported that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.