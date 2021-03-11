Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A Shiite faction distances itself from A-Hiliji’s murder

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-11T09:16:59+0000
A Shiite faction distances itself from A-Hiliji’s murder

Shafaq News / The “Ansar Allah Al-Awfiyaa” movement, A Shiite factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces distanced itself today Thursday from the assassination of Jaseb Hattab Al-Hiliji and his son the lawyer Ali Al-Hiliji.

The faction issued a statement saying it stands by the security forces to ensure securities in Maysan Governorate.

Earlier, a security source in Maysan reported that the father of the currently kidnapped lawyer, Ali Jaseb, was killed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified persons riding a motorcycle opened fire in al-Maared area and shot dead Jaseb's father."

A surveillance camera documented the moment of the kidnapping, showing unidentified masked men apprehending him after a woman lured him.

related

An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-07-29 21:18:38
An official of Maysan Health Directorate injured in an assassination attempt

Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

Date: 2021-01-11 18:29:22
Two Members of al-Salam Brigades killed in Maysan

2338 defendant arrest in Maysan in four years

Date: 2021-03-07 20:51:26
2338 defendant arrest in Maysan in four years

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Date: 2021-01-17 18:41:49
A district in Maysan launches new projects while the government's projects are still lagging

Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-10 16:54:13
Kidnapped lawyer Ali Jaseb's father shot dead in Maysan

Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

Date: 2021-03-10 20:49:57
Maysan Police delete its statement about Jaseb Al-Hiliji’s murder

16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Date: 2020-08-26 10:54:17
16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan