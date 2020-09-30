A Senior Iraqi officer killed by an explosive device

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-30T12:15:59+0000

Shafaq News / A senior Iraqi officer was killed by an explosive device in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "A device exploded within the Al-Jazirah and Badia sector in Saladin, targeting the vehicle of the 12th regiment commander, Brigadier General Mu'tasim Al-Qaisi, which led to his death".

He added, "The incident also resulted in injuring a captain and two other personnel".

related

An explosive device kills a security officer in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-20 17:18:18