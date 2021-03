Shafaq News / A member of the Peace Brigades (Saraya Al-Salam) was killed in an ISIS attack in Samarra.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that violent clashes erupted between ISIS militants and the Peace Brigades members on Samarra Island.

The Brigaded repelled the attack which resulted one dead of its members and others injuries.

The Peace Brigades, which was previously called the Mahdi Army, is the military wing of the Sadrist movement which is fighting alongside government forces.