A Sadrist leader: we might take over the Prime Ministry if we win the elections

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement, led by the Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, did not rule out on Tuesday that the movement would take over the position of Prime Minister of Iraq if it obtains the votes that qualify him for that in the upcoming legislative elections to be held in the middle of next year.

The leader of the "Sairoon" coalition, MP Ali Al-Lami, told Shafaq News agency, "the Sadrist movement has a wide popular base. In the upcoming elections, its seats will exceed 54 seats," stressing, "it is possible to see a prime minister from the movement if the movement gets the parliamentary majority."

He stated, "it is not acceptable for any external party to refuse the Sadrist movement’s assumption of the leadership of the Iraqi government, because this is an internal Iraqi affair," stressing, "any prime minister who comes with an external support and blessings from neighboring countries or others, will not provide anything to Iraq and the Iraqis, and will make no changes to the lives of the citizens."

The leader in the coalition stressed, "in the next phase, after early elections, the Iraqi PM and his family must be a residing in Iraq, so that the countries in which he lives do not impose agendas or dictations upon him. This is what we will work on in The next stage."

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced last August that the early parliamentary elections will be scheduled for the sixth of June 2021.