A Quad Cell to address drug trafficking among Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh announced the establishment of a joint " Communication Cell" with Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to combat drug trafficking.
Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV quoted Al Farrayeh explaining that the cell's purpose is to "track shipments until their final destination."
The decision came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Iraq, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari of Syria, Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun, and of Lebanon, Bassam Al-Mawlawi, in Amman, where they stressed the necessity of joint coordination efforts to address the drug trafficking.
The cell will focus on exchanging experiences, training, and capabilities building and tracking shipments leaving countries to their ultimate destinations.