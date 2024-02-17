A Quad Cell to address drug trafficking among Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh announced the establishment of a joint " Communication Cell" with Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon to combat drug trafficking.

Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV quoted Al Farrayeh explaining that the cell's purpose is to "track shipments until their final destination."

The decision came after a meeting with the interior ministers of Iraq, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari of Syria, Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun, and of Lebanon, Bassam Al-Mawlawi, in Amman, where they stressed the necessity of joint coordination efforts to address the drug trafficking.