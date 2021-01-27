Report

A Parliamentary move to amend the "Unified Retirement Law"

Date: 2021-01-27T18:48:09+0000
A Parliamentary move to amend the "Unified Retirement Law"

Shafaq News / Fifty MPs had signed a petition to amend Article 10 of "The Unified Retirement Law", according to a statement of the Martyrs Committee in the Iraqi Parliament. 

 The head of the committee, Deputy Abd al-Ilah al-Naeli, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, “the Martyrs Committee collected 50 MPs' signatures to amend Article 10 of the Unified Retirement Law,” explaining that this came “to settle the controversy and cut off the incorrect interpretation of the law by the government and its departments and restore the rights of those whose dues have been cut, including political detainees."

The statement added, "the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, appended the letter by a note to the Legal Committee and the Martyrs Committee to complete the amendment as soon as possible," explaining, "the amendment will be submitted next Saturday."

He continued, "this article is related to transitional justice laws, and it is a prerogative of the Parliamentary Martyrs Committee."

