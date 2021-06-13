A Parliamentary committee suggests forming a special fund for military manufacturing

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi committee for monitoring the implementation of the government program warned today of granting some Iraqi military bases and important strategic lands to the Ministry of Defense for investment.

This came during the Parliament session to host the committee, headed by Representative Hazem Al-Khalidi and its members, for Defense Minister Juma Inad, to discuss the defense file and the repercussions of the security situation.

Al-Khalidi, suggested, according to the committee's statement, forming a special fund for armament and military manufacturing, developing the cadres of the Ministry of Defense, and supporting the families of the Iraqi army's martyrs and wounded without relying on budget allocations.

He criticized the instructions to grant some Iraqi military bases and important strategic lands to the Ministry of Defense for investment, especially in the Baghdad International Airport, warning of the absence of sufficient support for the Iraqi army.

"Corruption in previous armament contracts had weakened the Parliament's confidence in allocating funds during the current stage," calling on the Minister of Defense to, "re-audit all contracts and carry out the necessary administrative reforms."

Moreover, al-Khalidi said the absence of a government program has led to the lack of coordination between the ministries.

At the end of the meeting, the committee members presented a set of observations about the work and performance of the Ministry of Defense during the current stage.