A Parliamentary Committee to host the Government to discuss the return of ISIS families to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-07T12:44:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee said on Monday that it will host officials in the Iraqi government, to discuss the repercussions of transferring families from al-Hol camp into the country.

Committee member Abdul-Khaleq al-Azzawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee will hold a meeting in the coming days and host government and military officials to discuss the repercussions of transferring families of ISIS members from the Syrian al-Hol camp to al-Jada'a camp in Mosul."

Al-Azzawi added, "The committee does not know the government's point of view and the reasons that prompted it to agree to transfer these families from Syria to Iraq," noting that "their transfer has repercussions on the security and safety of the Iraqi citizen."

He explained that "the committee has many questions that need to be answered by government officials regarding this issue, especially that their number is about 30,000, and some of whom are leaders of the terrorist Organization."

Al-Hol camp is located in Al-Hasakah Province; it houses families of ISIS fighters under the protection of the he Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast.

The camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to U.N. estimates.

According to UNHCR, Iraq is experiencing ongoing displacement, with around 200,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in formal camps and over 100,000 IDPs living in informal sites throughout the country.

