Shafaq News / A sniper killed on Thursday a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Saladin Governorate.

PMF said in a statement that the fighter Seif Muhammad Ali Al-Atabi was shot dead in Tel Al-Dhahab area of Yathrib district, south of Samarra.

Meanwhile, a source in Diyala police told Shafaq News Agency that an expert was injured while dismantling an explosive device in the orchards of the Shekhi village, Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baqubah.