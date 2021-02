Shafaq News/ A member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) reportedly shot dead his comrade in an allegedly prank gone wrong in al-Dalo'iya, Saladin governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency a fighter was killed by friendly fire in al-Amin village.

The incident is currently under investigation to disclose its circumstances, the source added.