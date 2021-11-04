Report

A Kurdish delegation heads to Baghdad to "calm the situation"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-04T12:36:40+0000
A Kurdish delegation heads to Baghdad to "calm the situation"

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party revealed that a Kurdish delegation headed by Hoshyar Zebari went to Baghdad, to "calm the situation" and discuss forming the new government with the political forces. 

 Party member and former parliament member, Mayada Al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "The Kurdistan Democratic Party has formed a committee headed by Hoshyar Zebari, which in turn held meetings with the Kurdish parties."

"The visit of the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad aims to hold dialogue and bring the views of the political parties closer", she added. 

 Al-Najjar pointed, "The Kurdish committee will meet with the Shiite and Sunni parties in Baghdad, and will work to calm the situation in preparation for the formation of the next government."

 According to officials, the Kurdish forces are waiting to gather the diaspora of their Shiite counterparts and agree on a candidate to head the new Iraqi government.

