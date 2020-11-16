A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Shafaq News/ the Kurdish MP in the Iraqi Parliament Azad Hamid Shefi contracted Corona virus, a parliamentary source announced on Monday.

The source said "the MP is taking the suitable treatment and he is in good health.”.

Shefi was the president of the council of Mandali sub-district council, east of Diyala before taking a seat in the Iraqi Parliament with the Saairun Alliance.

So far, more than 60 Iraqi deputies have been infected with the Coronavirus, including one death for Diyala MP Ghaida Kambash.