A-Kadhimi assigns a ministerial team to lead gas-related negotiations with Tehran

Iraq News

2022-04-17T14:41:16+0000
A-Kadhimi assigns a ministerial team to lead gas-related negotiations with Tehran

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi assigned a team from the ministry of electricity to lead negotiations with Iran, regarding ways to supply Iraq with gas. 

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter chaired today a meeting with the ministerial council of energy, during which he was briefed about the energy supply reality in the country. 

The meeting also focused on the obstacles that hinder increasing power production, in addition to the Iraqi-Iranian negotiations to supply Baghdad with gas.

The Prime Minister assigned a ministerial team to visit Tehran and lead the negotiations.

According to the statement, the meeting stressed the need to protect power transmission towers, and followed up on the Baghdad-Baiji power line.

