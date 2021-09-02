Report
A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-02T08:45:34+0000
Shafaq News/ a joint force carried out a military operation against ISIS elements in the west of Mosul.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Army and the Counter-Terrorism Service, backed by the US-led Coalition, launched the operation in the Asthana Mountains, west of Mosul.
According to the source, the preliminary information indicates that the joint force struck ISIS targets intensively and is now working to remove the rubble to find out the losses of ISIS.
