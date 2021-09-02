A Joint operation strikes ISIS targets west of Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-02T08:45:34+0000

Shafaq News/ a joint force carried out a military operation against ISIS elements in the west of Mosul. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Army and the Counter-Terrorism Service, backed by the US-led Coalition, launched the operation in the Asthana Mountains, west of Mosul. According to the source, the preliminary information indicates that the joint force struck ISIS targets intensively and is now working to remove the rubble to find out the losses of ISIS.

related

An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-22 06:45:25

One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-06 14:55:54

A health official contracts Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-24 19:26:41

Iraq’ 2021 Budget law to be approved this week, MP says

Date: 2021-02-01 11:23:53

Covid-19: About 1400 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-15 13:53:44

Commander of Quds force arrives in Iraq on an unannounced visit, a source says

Date: 2021-04-06 12:05:06

Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-27 15:33:32

Two mass graves unearthed in Mosul

Date: 2021-06-13 08:30:19