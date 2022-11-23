Report

A Grenade targets a researcher and religious thinker in Baghdad, no casualties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-23T20:22:59+0000
A Grenade targets a researcher and religious thinker in Baghdad, no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, unidentified men attacked the researcher and religious thinker Abbas Shams al-Din's house east of Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the men threw a local-made grenade at the house in the Ur neighborhood, east of Baghdad, causing only material damage.

A security force rushed to the scene to investigate and find the perpetrators.

Abbas Shams El-Din is a researcher in the history of religions and has many publications in this field.

Shams El-Din is active on social media and often involved in political-religious debates.

