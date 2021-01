Shafaq News/ Local authorities in Sinjar districts, Nineveh governorate, continue its "genocidal campaign" against stray dogs under the pretext of the threat it poses to the citizens' safety.

The director of the Northern Sinune sub-district, Sinjar district, told Shafaq News agency, "Stray dogs killing campaign in Sinjar, including Sinune, started three days ago per the directives of the Veterinary Department in Musol."